What's the story

Apple Inc. has become the worst-performing among the five major tech companies: Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, and Google, in 2025.

The company's share price has plummeted by nearly 20% this year.

This decline is attributed to a combination of factors, including sluggish iPhone sales, declining market share in China, rising regulatory scrutiny of its services business, and faltering AI ambitions.

Criticism from US President Donald Trump over its global outsourcing practices has also contributed to Apple's share price decline.