Russia starts direct flights between Moscow and North Korea 

Russia has launched monthly direct flights from Moscow to North Korea , a move that signals the further strengthening of ties between the two nations. The first flight, operated by Nordwind Airlines, departed Sheremetyevo airport on Sunday and is expected to run once a month initially. The flight took off at 16:25 GMT and is scheduled to reach North Korea's capital in about eight hours.

Historic milestone 'Historic event in diplomatic relations of both countries' The launch of direct flights between Moscow and Pyongyang is a historic event in the diplomatic relations of both countries. Russia's Deputy Transport Minister Vladimir Poteshkin said, "For the first time in more than 70 years of diplomatic relations, we are launching direct flights between the capitals of our countries." The first return flight from Pyongyang to Moscow is scheduled for Tuesday.

Flight details Ticket prices and North Korea's tourism drive Tickets for the Nordwind Airlines flights are priced at 45,000 rubles ($570). The airline used to operate flights to European holiday destinations before the EU imposed a ban on Russian flights. The launch of these direct flights comes as North Korea pushes its own tourism drive, slowly relaxing restrictions on overseas visitors that were introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic.