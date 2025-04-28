Putin announces 3-day ceasefire in Ukraine
What's the story
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a "humanitarian" truce from May 8 until midnight May 11.
Putin ordered the temporary ceasefire in Ukraine for next week's Victory Day, which marks the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
All fighting will halt during this time, and Russia expects Ukraine to return the favor, the Kremlin said.
Ongoing tensions
Truce announcement amid ongoing Ukraine conflict
"Russia believes that the Ukrainian side should follow this example, In the event of ceasefire violations by Ukraine, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will respond appropriately and effectively," the Kremlin added.
Moscow also said it "reaffirms its readiness for peace negotiations without preconditions, aimed at addressing the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis and engaging constructively with international partners."
Russia
Putin earlier rejected 30-day ceasefire
Moscow had previously stalled on ceasefire negotiations and rejected a proposal by the US for a 30-day ceasefire agreed to by Kyiv.
However, under pressure from Donald Trump, Ukraine and Russia have said they would be ready to talk for the first time in years.
On Monday, Putin suggested the possibility of initiating direct discussions with Ukraine about a cease-fire that would prevent strikes on civilian targets but said further discussion was needed on how to define a civilian target.
US
Russia launched full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022
Washington has been attempting to mediate a deal between the two parties, with the Trump administration warning to withdraw if they do not observe advancement.
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and today controls around 20% of Ukraine's territory, including the southern Crimea peninsula, which Moscow acquired in 2014.
On Sunday, Trump claimed that he believes Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to give up Crimea.
Zelenskyy
Ukraine has yet to react to Putin's ceasefire announcement
"Oh, I think so," Trump said in response to a question on whether he thought Zelenskyy was ready to "give up" the Black Sea peninsula.
Zelenskyy stated last week that Ukraine would not accept US acknowledgment of Russia's annexation of Crimea after Trump accused him of intransigence on the matter.
He asserted that the region was "property of the Ukrainian people."
Ukraine has also yet to react to Putin's ceasefire announcement.