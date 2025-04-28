Pakistan receives PL-15 missiles from China amid tensions with India
What's the story
Pakistan has reportedly received advanced PL-15 long-range air-to-air missiles from China.
The delivery comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, following the Pahalgam terror attack last week.
The situation escalated after India took punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and revoking visas for Pakistani nationals.
Subsequently, Pakistan also stopped trade with India.
Escalation
Pakistan's defense minister issues warning amid escalating tensions
In response to India's actions, Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif warned that any attack from India could lead to an "all-out war" between the two nuclear-armed countries.
Pakistan Minister Hanif Abbasi also warned, "Pakistan's arsenal—including Ghori, Shaheen and Ghaznavi missiles along with 130 nuclear warheads—has been kept 'only for India.'"
Similarly, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari issued a threat to India, saying that if the flow of the Indus water is stopped, "Indian blood will flow" instead.
Missile details
PL-15 missiles: China's advanced air-to-air weaponry
According to reports, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has released images of JF-17 Block III fighter planes equipped with China's PL-15 Beyond Visual Range (BVR) Air-to-air missiles.
The PL-15 is a long-range active radar-guided missile developed by China's state-run aerospace company, Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).
With an operational range of 200-300km, the missiles can reach speeds of up to Mach 5.
They have an AESA radar integrated with a two-way data link for accurate targeting and mid-course corrections.
Strategic implications
PL-15 missiles pose a significant threat
PL-15 missiles are considered a serious threat to Western counterparts, including the US AIM-120D AMRAAM and European MBDA Meteor.
They have already been integrated into China's Chengdu J-20, J-10C, and Shenyang J-16 aircraft.
The Eurasian Times reported that the missiles given to the PAF were sourced directly from China's People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF), rather than the export model known as PL-15E.
Delivery
Delivery made to Pakistan for its JF-17 fighter jets
China reportedly made the delivery of PL-15 long-range air-to-air missiles to Pakistan for its JF-17 fighter jets.
A now-removed post on X, allegedly showing a Pakistani JF-17 armed with the PL-15 missile, also praised China as a "gold standard" ally, emphasizing the speed and strategic weight of the move.
The PL-15, developed by China's Luoyang-based China Airborne Missile Academy, is an active radar-guided missile.