Chinese man seen fighting for Russia; says TikTok convinced him
What's the story
Thirty-four-year-old Chinese soldier Wang Guangjun, who was captured while fighting for Russia in Ukraine, has said propaganda on TikTok had a major role to play in his decision to join the war.
At a recent press conference, Wang said he was attracted to the "flashy and cool" Russian soldiers because of his grand dreams.
"When you are in China and have no chance of being a soldier...you feel a stirring of the heart," he said.
Journey
Lost job, fell into pro-Russian TikTok videos
Wang's journey started when he was laid off last summer. He came across a chain of pro-Russian videos on TikTok.
One of them was seeking a rehab therapist in the military. It was framed as a chance to help wounded soldiers coming back from war.
A Russian recruiter told Wang he would make $2,000-$3,000 a month in this supporting role, not as a fighter.
Harsh truth
Reality of war starkly different from expectations
But Wang's reality changed drastically once he reached Moscow. He was made to surrender his bank card and phone and spent a few days at a training camp.
By February, he was in the border regions before being sent to fight in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast.
"Real war is completely different from what we have seen in movies and on TV," Wang lamented.
Deceptive job
Another Chinese soldier's journey: From vacation to war zone
Another Chinese soldier, Zhang Renbo, also ended up in a similar situation.
The Shanghai firefighter had accepted a construction job during his vacation, only to realize later that it was in an active war zone.
Zhang took the job in faith of the "friendship" with Russia extolled by Chinese state media.
He and Wang were eventually sent to Donetsk, where they spent almost all of March in trenches before getting captured on the frontlines.
Official response
Ukrainian President condemns Chinese soldiers' presence on front lines
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has condemned the involvement of Chinese soldiers on the frontline, calling it unacceptable.
Kyiv estimates that over 150 Chinese citizens are now fighting for the Russian military.
However, responding to the situation, Beijing said all its nationals have been warned against engaging in armed conflict and from joining any military operation outside China.