What's the story

Thirty-four-year-old Chinese soldier Wang Guangjun, who was captured while fighting for Russia in Ukraine, has said propaganda on TikTok had a major role to play in his decision to join the war.

At a recent press conference, Wang said he was attracted to the "flashy and cool" Russian soldiers because of his grand dreams.

"When you are in China and have no chance of being a soldier...you feel a stirring of the heart," he said.