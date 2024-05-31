Next Article

Naples tops Time Out's list of best cities for foodies

By Simran Jeet 02:49 pm May 31, 202402:49 pm

What's the story Time Out, a global media organization, has released its latest ranking of the world's top 20 cities for food enthusiasts. The list was compiled based on surveys from thousands of city dwellers worldwide, focusing on the quality and affordability of food options. Grace Beard, Time Out's travel editor, emphasized the significance of food while traveling, noting that a meal's quality can significantly influence the overall experience of a trip. Often, it's one of the most memorable aspects of travel.

Top picks

Naples and Johannesburg lead as top food destinations

Naples, Italy, known for its pizza, secured the top spot in the rankings. Time Out recommends visiting Santa Maradona pizzeria in Naples's Spanish quarter for an authentic pizza experience. Santa Maradona's owner Andrea Viviani conveyed that while food is integral to their culture, Naples is much more than just culinary delights. Johannesburg, South Africa, came in second place with Thando Moleketi-Williams, a food writer, recommending the central neighborhood of Braamfontein and its kota sandwich and bunny chow as must-try dishes.

Culinary highlights

Lima, Ho Chi Minh City, and Beijing among top five

Lima, Peru, claimed the third spot with its signature dishes ceviche and arroz con pollo earning special mention. Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam took fourth place, with its warming noodle soup, pho, highlighted as a must-eat dish. Beijing, China, secured the fifth spot, while Bangkok, Thailand, followed closely at sixth place, with Time Out highlighting restaurant Le Du as a must-visit for food enthusiasts.

Culinary hotspots

Kuala Lumpur to Portland: Remaining top 10 food cities

The remaining cities in the top 10 include Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at seventh place and Mumbai, India at eighth. Dubai secured the ninth spot while Portland, Oregon rounded out the top 10. According to Beard, all cities on the list are either undergoing a culinary renaissance or are particularly buzzing at the moment. The highest-ranking US city was Portland, Oregon at number 10. In the UK, Liverpool narrowly missed a spot in the top 10, ranking 11th.

Vada Pav

Mumbai ranks 8th among best cities for foodies

Mumbai residents take great pride in their city's lively food culture, lauded for its outstanding quality compared to other urban centers. The locals' affinity for bold flavors is evident in their favored dishes, such as fiery manchurian and the beloved street food, vada pav. This crispy potato patty, enclosed in a soft bread bun and served with tangy chutneys, symbolizes Mumbai's culinary richness. Notably, vada pav has earned a prestigious spot among Taste Atlas's top 20 best sandwiches worldwide.