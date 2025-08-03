BCCI to hire agency for player credential verification: Details here
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is stepping up its fight against age fraud. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the cricket body is looking to hire an external agency for player credential verification. A Request for Proposal (RFP), inviting bids from reputed entities to provide these services, has been issued. The selected agency is likely to be appointed by the end of August.
Verification method
BCCI's two-tier age verification system
The BCCI employs a two-tier age verification system. The first tier involves document and birth certificate scrutiny, while the second tier is a bone test using the Tanner-Whitehouse 3 (TW3) method. These verifications are usually conducted at the Under-16 level for boys and Under-15 level for girls. This year, however, these checks could extend into September due to the agency's appointment deadline.
Bid criteria
Requirements for bidding entities
The BCCI has set specific requirements for entities bidding to provide verification services. They should have at least three years of experience in background verification services for reputed firms. The interested parties should have the ability to conduct verifications across all Indian states and Union territories, both physically and digitally. The BCCI expects the bidding companies/agencies to demonstrate their capacity to verify multiple document types.