The selected agency will be appointed by August-end

BCCI to hire agency for player credential verification: Details here

By Parth Dhall 06:25 pm Aug 03, 202506:25 pm

What's the story

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is stepping up its fight against age fraud. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the cricket body is looking to hire an external agency for player credential verification. A Request for Proposal (RFP), inviting bids from reputed entities to provide these services, has been issued. The selected agency is likely to be appointed by the end of August.