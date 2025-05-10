BCCI requests Virat Kohli to reconsider reported Test retirement call
What's the story
Virat Kohli, the iconic Indian cricketer, is said to be considering retirement from Test cricket.
Sources close to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have disclosed that the 36-year-old batsman has indicated his desire to retire from this format of the game.
Kohli made his Test debut in 2011 and has since been a key part of India's red-ball success.
Request
BCCI urges Kohli to reconsider retirement decision
Reportedly, the BCCI isn't ready to bid adieu to the veteran cricketer.
Top officials have contacted Kohli, asking him to rethink his decision, especially with important tours coming up.
Team India has tough overseas tours lined up, including England, where Kohli's experience could come in handy.
"We've requested him to take some time before making a final call," an anonymous senior BCCI official told IANS.
Test legacy
Kohli's impact on Indian cricket
Kohli's contribution to the Indian cricket team has been nothing short of iconic. He has scored over 9,000 runs and hit 30 Test centuries.
His aggressive captaincy and unmatched intensity have been instrumental in making India a formidable Test side, at home and abroad.
Although he hasn't made any public statement about his retirement plans, fans and former cricketers continue to support him on social media.
Future impact
Kohli's potential retirement would leave a void
Kohli's retirement from Test cricket would leave a massive void in India's red-ball batting order.
This would shift the burden largely on the shoulders of youngsters in the next ICC World Test Championship cycle.
The new WTC cycle will begin with a five-match Test series against England in Leeds on June 20, ushering in a new chapter for Indian cricket.