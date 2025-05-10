What's the story

The BCCI has suspended the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for a week, amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

As per speculation, the rest of the competition might be moved out of India.

Notably, there have been four occasions when the BCCI hosted the tournament outside the country.

These occasions were due to various reasons, including security concerns and global events.

Let's take a closer look at them.