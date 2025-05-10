When and why IPL was held outside India: A recap
What's the story
The BCCI has suspended the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for a week, amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.
As per speculation, the rest of the competition might be moved out of India.
Notably, there have been four occasions when the BCCI hosted the tournament outside the country.
These occasions were due to various reasons, including security concerns and global events.
Let's take a closer look at them.
#1
South Africa hosted IPL 2009
The second edition of IPL in 2009 was hosted in South Africa because of India's general elections.
The elections were to be held from April 16 to May 13, prompting the Indian government to deny BCCI security for the league from paramilitary forces.
As a result, all 59 matches of the tournament were played at different venues in South Africa, with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers winning it by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final.
#2
IPL 2014: UAE hosted 1st leg
The 2014 IPL was partially held in UAE, owing to the general elections once again.
The Indian government denied security for the tournament as it coincided with elections scheduled from April 7 to May 12.
Consequently, BCCI held the first leg of the tournament, which saw each team play five games, in three cities of UAE - Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.
The action returned to India thereafter as Kolkata Knight Riders tasted glory.
#3
IPL 2020: The COVID-19 impact
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement of ICC T20 World Cup 2020 and the IPL 2020 was shifted to UAE in September-November.
All matches were played across three venues- Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Mumbai Indians dominated the competition and lifted their second successive title.
#4
IPL 2021 took place in two phases
The 2021 edition is the only IPL season that saw games being played across two different time periods.
The tournament started in April in India, but the COVID-19 pandemic indefinitely postponed the event.
The rest of the season took place in Dubai in September-October. Chennai Super Kings beat KKR in the final to lift the title.