Salman, Aamir to appear on Kajol, Twinkle's talk show
What's the story
Bollywood megastars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have reportedly shot an episode together for the upcoming Prime Video talk show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. The news was reported by Filmfare, which stated that the two actors were seen on set filming an episode of the much-anticipated show. However, neither Kajol nor Twinkle Khanna has officially confirmed this yet.
Show details
'Two Much' is produced by Banijay Asia
The first look of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle was shared last month, creating a buzz among fans. The show, produced by Banijay Asia, is touted to be a "bold, fiery, and candid" take on the talk show format. It will feature several A-list Bollywood celebrities as guests, talking candidly about their lives and careers.
Show format
What to expect from 'Two Much'
The show is set to have a casual, warm, and entertaining vibe. It will consist of eight episodes, each focusing on a different theme. The episodes will be a mix of movie trivia, personal stories, surprising insights, and light-hearted banter. Meanwhile, the two alleged guests, Khan and Aamir, have only worked together once on a full-length movie, Andaz Apna Apna (1994). Though longtime friends, they haven't shared the screen in nearly 30 years.