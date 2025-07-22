Kajol-Twinkle Khanna to host new talk show; everything to know
What's the story
Bollywood actors Kajol and Twinkle Khanna have teamed up for a new talk show. Titled Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, the show is being produced by Banijay Asia and will feature the two stars in candid conversations about the trendiest topics. The production for the show has reportedly already started. Prime Video posted the first look of the show on social media. The caption read, "They've got the tea and it's two much to miss. #TwoMuchOnPrime, Coming Soon."
Show details
Show to feature star-studded guest list
The upcoming talk show is expected to feature a star-studded guest list, with some of Bollywood's biggest names. The show aims to deliver brilliant, bold, and refreshingly unfiltered conversations. Kajol and Khanna will delve into all kinds of conversations with their trademark charm, sass, and unstoppable energy.
Twitter Post
Prime Video teases show
they've got the tea ☕ and it's two much to miss 👀#TwoMuchOnPrime, Coming Soon @Banijayasia@mrsfunnybones@itsKajolD@deepak30000@NegiR@BalanGirish@jahnvio#MrinaliniJain#ShyamRathipic.twitter.com/SbDAGbrBf4— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) July 22, 2025
Genre redefined
'First-of-its-kind talk show': Nikhil Madhok
Director and Head of Originals at Prime Video India, Nikhil Madhok, expressed his excitement about the show. He said in a statement, "We are very thrilled to announce Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle—a first-of-its-kind talk show, hosted by two of the sharpest voices in Indian entertainment." "With a mix of charismatic celebrities on the guest list, Kajol and Twinkle will bring their signature blend of wit, feistiness, and unparalleled insights to sparkling conversations that are humorous, unfiltered, and unapologetic."
Fan reactions
Fans in a frenzy over the show
One social media user joked, "Ooh they gonna create so many controversies," while another said, "OMG yeeesss!!!! My two favorite personalities in one show! It's gonna be raw, crazy, funny and I'm here for it!" Actor Harshita Gupta gushed, "OMG. OMG. OMG (in Janice's voice). Two females, dono iconic, dono blunt and sarcastic. Aurat Samaaj is healing now."