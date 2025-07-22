'Two Much' is set to premiere soon

Kajol-Twinkle Khanna to host new talk show; everything to know

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:07 pm Jul 22, 2025

What's the story

Bollywood actors Kajol and Twinkle Khanna have teamed up for a new talk show. Titled Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, the show is being produced by Banijay Asia and will feature the two stars in candid conversations about the trendiest topics. The production for the show has reportedly already started. Prime Video posted the first look of the show on social media. The caption read, "They've got the tea and it's two much to miss. #TwoMuchOnPrime, Coming Soon."