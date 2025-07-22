Page Loader
Kajol-Twinkle Khanna to host new talk show; everything to know
By Apoorva Rastogi
Jul 22, 2025
04:07 pm
Bollywood actors Kajol and Twinkle Khanna have teamed up for a new talk show. Titled Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, the show is being produced by Banijay Asia and will feature the two stars in candid conversations about the trendiest topics. The production for the show has reportedly already started. Prime Video posted the first look of the show on social media. The caption read, "They've got the tea and it's two much to miss. #TwoMuchOnPrime, Coming Soon."

Show to feature star-studded guest list

The upcoming talk show is expected to feature a star-studded guest list, with some of Bollywood's biggest names. The show aims to deliver brilliant, bold, and refreshingly unfiltered conversations. Kajol and Khanna will delve into all kinds of conversations with their trademark charm, sass, and unstoppable energy.

Prime Video teases show

'First-of-its-kind talk show': Nikhil Madhok

Director and Head of Originals at Prime Video India, Nikhil Madhok, expressed his excitement about the show. He said in a statement, "We are very thrilled to announce Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle—a first-of-its-kind talk show, hosted by two of the sharpest voices in Indian entertainment." "With a mix of charismatic celebrities on the guest list, Kajol and Twinkle will bring their signature blend of wit, feistiness, and unparalleled insights to sparkling conversations that are humorous, unfiltered, and unapologetic."

Fans in a frenzy over the show

One social media user joked, "Ooh they gonna create so many controversies," while another said, "OMG yeeesss!!!! My two favorite personalities in one show! It's gonna be raw, crazy, funny and I'm here for it!" Actor Harshita Gupta gushed, "OMG. OMG. OMG (in Janice's voice). Two females, dono iconic, dono blunt and sarcastic. Aurat Samaaj is healing now."