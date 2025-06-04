'Bakwas sab...': Jaya Bachchan snaps at paps during prayer meet
What's the story
Veteran actor and politician Jaya Bachchan recently had a heated exchange with paparazzi at the prayer meeting of late filmmaker Rono Mukherjee.
The incident took place in Mumbai on Wednesday, where several Bollywood industry veterans gathered to pay their respects.
As she was exiting the venue with her daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Bachchan was visibly upset by the media presence and sarcastically told the paps, "Chaliye... aap log bhi aaiye sath me... aa jaiye. Bakwas sab."
Incident details
'Aap gaadi mein aa jao...': Bachchan's fiery response to media
The actor's irritation didn't stop there. When a paparazzo attempted to capture her image near the car, she lost her cool again, saying, "Aao... aap gaadi mein aa jao (Come and sit with us in the car)."
This heated exchange quickly went viral on social media platforms, sparking mixed reactions among users. Some defended her stance while others criticized her attitude as repetitive and rude.
Online reactions
Netizens are divided on the issue
The incident has sparked a debate among social media users. While some came to her defense, Bachchan's right to privacy during such sensitive moments, others were less forgiving.
Comments like "Why no one is cancelling her entirely," "Media wale cover karte hi kyu hai issko," and "Khud kitni gandi hai" flooded the comment sections of viral reels and posts featuring the incident.
Event details
Mukherjee passed away on May 28
The prayer meeting was a somber gathering attended by several industry stalwarts and close family members.
Kajol, Ayan Mukerji, Tanishaa Mukerji, Amit Kumar, and Salim Khan were among those who came to offer their condolences to the late filmmaker.
Mukherjee passed away due to cardiac arrest on May 28 at the age of 80.
He was the eldest among the renowned Mukherjee brothers and had directed films like Haiwan (1977) and Tu Hi Meri Zindagi (1965).