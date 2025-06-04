What's the story

Veteran actor and politician Jaya Bachchan recently had a heated exchange with paparazzi at the prayer meeting of late filmmaker Rono Mukherjee.

The incident took place in Mumbai on Wednesday, where several Bollywood industry veterans gathered to pay their respects.

As she was exiting the venue with her daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Bachchan was visibly upset by the media presence and sarcastically told the paps, "Chaliye... aap log bhi aaiye sath me... aa jaiye. Bakwas sab."