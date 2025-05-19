Indonesia backs India's fight against terrorism, deports 2 ISIS operatives
What's the story
Indonesia has deported two suspected Islamic State (ISIS) operatives to India, strengthening New Delhi's efforts against terrorism.
The suspects, Abdullah Fayaz and Talha Khan, were arrested in Mumbai after being sent back from Jakarta, The Economic Times reported.
They are believed to be part of an ISIS-linked sleeper cell operating in Maharashtra.
Diplomatic cooperation
Indonesia's support for India against terrorism
Indonesia's move comes after recent Indian airstrikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan. The strikes were in retaliation for a terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, that killed 26.
Jakarta has been a consistent supporter of India's stance on Kashmir's territorial integrity at global platforms like the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
Diplomatic visit
Indonesian President's visit to India
In January, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto had canceled his visit to Pakistan after attending India's Republic Day celebrations.
Recently, he also met with India's envoy in Jakarta to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack.
During this meeting, he expressed deep dismay over the brutality of the attack and emphasized that such violence did not reflect Islamic values upheld in Indonesia.
Joint statement
Leaders' commitment to counter-terrorism efforts
During his visit, President Subianto and Prime Minister Narendra Modi jointly condemned terrorism in all its forms. They had also pledged to enhance bilateral and global cooperation to counter the threat.
The two leaders stressed the need for stronger international action against terrorism by disrupting financing and recruitment pipelines and denying safe havens and support systems to terrorist groups.