China speeds up Pakistan dam construction after India cuts supplies
What's the story
China has decided to expedite the construction of a "flagship" dam on the Swat River in Pakistan.
The Mohmand Hydropower Project, located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, has been built by the state-owned China Energy Engineering Corporation since September 2019.
The project was initially expected to be completed next year, in 2026.
Project update
Dam construction reaches critical milestone
However, state broadcaster CCTV recently reported that concrete filling on the dam has started, marking a "critical construction milestone and a phase of accelerated development for this national flagship project of Pakistan."
This development comes after India's announcement to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty in light of security concerns following an attack on tourists in Kashmir.
Security risks
Indus Waters Treaty suspension raises water security concerns
The suspension of the treaty has raised concerns over Pakistan's water security, as the country heavily depends on the Indus River system for its agriculture, estimated to the tune of 80%.
The Mohmand Hydropower Project is expected to play a crucial role in addressing these concerns by providing an alternative source of energy.
Islamabad had earlier said it would consider "any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan" to be an "act of war."
Details
Dam to be multi-purpose
Besides being a facility for flood control, irrigation, and water supply, the dam will generate an estimated 800MW of hydropower and supply 300 million gallons a day of drinking water to Peshawar, the capital and largest city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
It is a critical part of China's Belt and Road Initiative, which also includes the Diamer-Bhasha Dam.