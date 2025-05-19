UK, EU reach new deal, 4 years after Brexit
What's the story
The United Kingdom and the European Union have reached a new "reset" agreement after intense late-night negotiations.
The deal reportedly includes giving European fishermen access to British waters for another 12 years.
Furthermore, an agreement on veterinary and agricultural food rules aimed at removing trade barriers was reached.
The deal also includes closer security and defense cooperation between the UK and Brussels.
Deal details
Key features of the UK-EU agreement
A youth mobility scheme is another key feature of the agreement, making travel easier for people aged 18 to 30 between the two regions.
The deal will also allow British holidaymakers to use e-gates at European airports, reducing long queues for passport stamping.
According to Reuters, representatives of EU countries in Brussels received the text of a Common Understanding between Britain and the EU, which is currently being approved by all 27 EU states.
Security pact
PM vowed new security pact in 2024
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President Antonio Costa will meet later on Monday in London, during which time Sir Starmer is expected to announce the details.
In his 2024 election platform, the Labour leader vowed that the UK would sign a new security pact with the EU to boost cooperation and improve the country's trade relationship with the continent.
Economic impact
Government hopes new deal will boost economy
Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds, who led the negotiations, called it a "historic day."
"Good for jobs. Good for bills. Good for borders, and more. Britain back on the world stage, with a Government in the service of working people," he wrote on X.
The talks were the first since former Conservative PM Johnson agreed to the initial Brexit deal in January 2020, when the UK left the EU.