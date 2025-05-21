What's the story

A Mumbai-based start-up has left everyone surprised by offering an internship with a monthly stipend of just ₹10.

The company, Falcon Labs, is hiring a Backend Developer Intern.

The job listing went viral after an X user Aditya Jha shared a screenshot of the same on Monday.

The bizarre offer has attracted over 1,900 applicants so far.

The internship listing has sparked debates on social media platforms about the ethics of unpaid or minimally paid internships.