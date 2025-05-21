Mumbai firm offers ₹10 for internship—1,900 apply in shocking twist
What's the story
A Mumbai-based start-up has left everyone surprised by offering an internship with a monthly stipend of just ₹10.
The company, Falcon Labs, is hiring a Backend Developer Intern.
The job listing went viral after an X user Aditya Jha shared a screenshot of the same on Monday.
The bizarre offer has attracted over 1,900 applicants so far.
The internship listing has sparked debates on social media platforms about the ethics of unpaid or minimally paid internships.
Job requirements
Internship requires advanced skills, offers flexible hours
While the internship position at Falcon Labs is open for freshers, it comes with a unique set of requirements.
The company is looking for candidates with a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science and proficiency in backend development and architecture.
Skills in AI, DevOps, machine learning, JavaScript, MongoDB are also needed.
Interestingly enough, the job listing mentions "no fixed working hours," adding another layer of complexity to this unusual offer.
Public response
Online reactions to the unusual internship offer
The internship listing has triggered a storm of reactions online, with many taking to humor as a coping mechanism.
One user quipped about the potential for an "infinite hike if you are unemployed" while another joked about "₹2 as bonus" if the intern does good work.
Critics argued that such practices exploit young professionals and devalue their contributions, while others contended that the experience and exposure could be beneficial for those starting their careers.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the viral post
INTERNSHIP OPPORTUNITY pic.twitter.com/DyuZGBuqen— Aditya Jha (@adxtya_jha) May 19, 2025