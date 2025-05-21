What's the story

Schloss Bangalore, the operator of India's famous Leela brand of luxury hotels, will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on May 26.

The company hopes to raise ₹3,500 crore through the IPO.

It will comprise a fresh equity issue of ₹2,500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares worth ₹1,000 crore by promoter Project Ballet Bangalore Holdings.