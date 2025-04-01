What's the story

The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty witnessed a major crash on Tuesday, largely due to fears of US President Donald Trump's proposed reciprocal tariffs.

At the time of writing, the Sensex had plummeted by as much as 1,390 points or 1.8% to hit an intraday low of 76,024, while the Nifty declined by 355 points or 1.5% to hit a low of 23,164 in the day.