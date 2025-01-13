What's the story

The Indian stock market fell sharply for the fourth consecutive day today, with the BSE Sensex crashing by over 800 points. The fall comes mainly due to rising crude oil prices and a depreciating rupee.

The Sensex opened at 76,629.90 against its previous close of 77,378.91 and fell to an intraday low of 76,535.24, a drop of over 1%.