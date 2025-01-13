What's the story

The Indian rupee opened at a record low of 86.20 against the US dollar, depreciating five paise from its previous close.

The decline comes after a three-day streak of record lows for the rupee, which closed at 85.97 per dollar on Friday.

The rupee's fall past the psychologically significant mark of 86 per dollar is due to a surge in oil prices and an over two-year high in the dollar index.