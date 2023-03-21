Business

Sensex climbs 445 points, Nifty ends above 17,100 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 21, 2023, 04:02 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 41.4 points to close at 8,433.6 points

On Tuesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose 0.77% to 58,074.68 points, while the Nifty gained 0.7% to end at 17,107.5 points. The midcap indices also edged up with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 41.4 points, or 0.49%, to settle at 8,433.6 points. Here's all you need to know about Tuesday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top sector gainers were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY FIN SERVICE, and NIFTY PVT BANK, edging up 1.62%, 1.44%, and 1.42%, respectively. HDFC Life, Reliance, and Bajaj Finance emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 3.82%, 3.11% and 2.87%, respectively. HUL, Power Grid Corp, and Britannia emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 1.94%, 1.91%, and 1.55%, respectively.

INR goes down by 0.02% against the US Dollar

On Tuesday, the Indian Rupee (INR) declined 0.02% against the US Dollars to end at Rs. 82.66 in the forex trade. The gold futures prices edged lower by Rs. 216, or 0.36%, to Rs. 59,290. The silver futures, however, largely traded flat, closing at Rs. 68,905. The crude oil futures edged up by $2.07, or 3.09% to $68.99 per barrel.

Take a look at the global markets

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei plunged 0.64%, 1.34%, and 1.44% to 3,255.65 points, 19,258.76 points, and 26,945.67 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a surge, edging 0.39% higher to 11,675.54 points.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is trading at $28,011.86 which is 0.82% down from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,752.49, down 1.75%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (0.07% down), $333.32 (1.43% down), and $0.338 (2.04% down), respectively. Down 3.55% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.0718.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remain unchanged on Friday. In Delhi, diesel is retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol continues to sell at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.