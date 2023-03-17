Business

Sensex climbs 355 points, Nifty settles around 17,100 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 17, 2023, 04:02 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.38% to close at 8,487.7 points

On Friday, the stock market had a bearish opening, but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.61% to 57,989.9 points, while the Nifty climbed 0.67% to 17,100.05 points. The midcap indices also traded in the green as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.38% to close at 8,487.7 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

On Friday, NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY METAL, and NIFTY BANK emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 2.94%, 2.34%, and 1.18%, respectively. The top stock gainers were HCL Tech, Hindalco, and UPL, which climbed 3.36%, 3.05%, and 2.76%, respectively. Eicher Motors, ITC, and NTPC lead the negative pack, plummeting 2%, 1.55%, and 1.48%, respectively.

INR goes up by 0.25% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) on Friday strengthened 0.25% to settle at Rs. 82.54 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. Both gold and silver futures witnessed a rise. The price of gold futures rose 0.49% to Rs. 58,290, while that of silver futures climbed 0.87% to Rs. 67,111. The crude oil future prices surged by $0.48, or 0.7% to $69.48 per barrel.

Take a peek at the global markets

In Asia, both Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei on Friday traded in the red, slipping to 3,250.55 points and 27,333.79 points, respectively. The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.61% to 19,518.59 points. In the US, NASDAQ traded in the green, advancing 283.23 points to 11,717.28 points.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is trading at $26,347.11 which is 6.50% up from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is currently trading at $1,726.41, up 4.09%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (0.04% down), $334.89 (5.03% up), and $0.3361 (2.80% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 5.87% higher than yesterday at $0.07489.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remain unchanged on Friday. In Delhi, diesel is retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol continues to sell at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.