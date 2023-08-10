Sensex falls over 300 points, Nifty settles below 19,550 mark

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 10, 2023 | 04:06 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 settled at 10,868.15 points

On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a fall. The Sensex plunged 0.47% to 65,688.18 points, while the Nifty fell 0.46% to 19,543.1 points. The midcap stocks traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 10,868.15 points. Read on for more details on Thursday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers on Thursday?

On Thursday, NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY METAL, and NIFTY ENERGY emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 6.22%, 0.68%, and 0.34%, respectively. Adani Enterprises, IndusInd Bank, and Adani Ports emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 1.81%, 1.54%, and 1.48%, respectively. Meanwhile, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra, and ITC were trading among the top stock losers, shedding 2.79%, 1.67%, and 1.5%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

Asian markets on Thursday ended in green. Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng Index, and Nikkei climbed 0.31%, 0.01%, and 0.83% to settle at 3,254.56 points, 19,248.26 points, and 32,473.65 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, edging 1.17% lower to 13,722.02 points.

Gold price settled at Rs. 58,974

The Indian rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.17% to close at Rs. 82.69 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. Not much movement was witnessed in the gold and silver futures prices as they were trading flat. Gold price settled at Rs. 58,974, and the price for silver ended at Rs. 70,145. Crude oil prices surged by $0.46 or 0.55% to $84.25 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai on Thursday

Fuel prices in Delhi remained the same on Thursday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. Fuel prices in Mumbai also saw no change with diesel costing Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol priced at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is selling at $29,515.48, down 0.85% from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is down 0.43% and is trading at $1,850.76. BNB and Cardano are trading at $242.04 (1.05% down) and $0.298 (0.25% down), respectively. Up 0.08% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07544.

