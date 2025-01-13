What's the story

Popular electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy is preparing for its IPO. The company is likely to value itself at a whopping $2.4 billion in the upcoming event, reported The Economic Times.

The valuation would be a massive 80%+ jump from its last funding round in August, when it became a unicorn with a $1.3 billion valuation after raising $71 million from existing investor National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF).