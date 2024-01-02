Ather Energy partners with Google Maps to bring two-wheeler-specific routes

By Akash Pandey 05:56 pm Jan 02, 202405:56 pm

Ather Energy has teamed up with Google Maps for two-wheeler-specific routes

Ather Energy has revealed an over-the-air (OTA) update for its flagship 450X scooter, bringing major enhancements to the built-in navigation system. The company has partnered with Google Maps to offer two-wheeler-specific routes directly on the scooter's dashboard, further improving rider safety and convenience. This makes Ather Energy the first and only in the world to offer navigation tailored exclusively for two-wheeler riders.

Upgraded live traffic indicators, improved GPS latching

The latest OTA update for the 450X e-scooter also boosts the riding experience by providing upgraded live traffic indicators. The riders can check out real-time data on traffic conditions along their route directly on the scooter's dashboard. Moreover, the update brings significant enhancements to GPS latching, ensuring an immediate connection as soon as the scooter is turned on. This improvement leads to a smooth navigation experience, allowing individuals to begin their journeys without any delays.

The OTA update is rolling out in a phased manner

Ather has been pushing the boundaries of technology in the electric scooter industry by constantly innovating and refining the riding experience for its customers. The company intends to release the update in stages. It will reach all 450X scooters by month's end.