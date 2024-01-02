Everything we know about Rimac's robotaxi service starting in 2026

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Everything we know about Rimac's robotaxi service starting in 2026

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:41 pm Jan 02, 202404:41 pm

The pilot service will take place in Zagreb

Croatian electric car company Rimac, known for its powerful Nevera hypercar, is set to launch a highly autonomous robotaxi by 2024. Commercial operations are expected to begin in 2026. The project, called Project 3 Mobility, aims to "change the lives of more people" by offering easy-access, electric urban transport, according to Rimac's founder and CEO, Mate Rimac. The venture will expand Rimac's reach into the mass-mobility market and is backed by Kia Motors.

2/4

Robotaxi features and infrastructure

The robotaxi is designed to operate sans human input. It will be part of a larger infrastructure system that Rimac is developing, including chargers, parking spaces, and storage hubs. Although specific details are limited, Rimac mentioned that the vehicle "is a car but a completely different type," hinting at a unique design focused on maximizing interior space and electric powertrain efficiency. The company's use of a Renault Espace MPV for testing could provide clues about the robotaxi's size and shape.

3/4

Project 3's expansion plans

Project 3 has received €179.5 million in funding from the EU's Recovery and Resilience Facility to support post-pandemic economic growth. Headquartered in Zagreb, Croatia, the project also has an R&D presence in the UK, employing around 100 engineers at a new facility near Warwick. The first step is to build a dedicated plant for the robotaxi before launching operations outside Croatia.

4/4

What about robotaxi's availability?

Rimac is reportedly in talks with 20 cities across the Middle East and Europe, about offering the service following a pilot scheme in Zagreb. The company plans to debut in Croatia by 2026, followed by Germany and the UK in 2027.