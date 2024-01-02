Everything we know about Rimac's robotaxi service starting in 2026
Croatian electric car company Rimac, known for its powerful Nevera hypercar, is set to launch a highly autonomous robotaxi by 2024. Commercial operations are expected to begin in 2026. The project, called Project 3 Mobility, aims to "change the lives of more people" by offering easy-access, electric urban transport, according to Rimac's founder and CEO, Mate Rimac. The venture will expand Rimac's reach into the mass-mobility market and is backed by Kia Motors.
Robotaxi features and infrastructure
The robotaxi is designed to operate sans human input. It will be part of a larger infrastructure system that Rimac is developing, including chargers, parking spaces, and storage hubs. Although specific details are limited, Rimac mentioned that the vehicle "is a car but a completely different type," hinting at a unique design focused on maximizing interior space and electric powertrain efficiency. The company's use of a Renault Espace MPV for testing could provide clues about the robotaxi's size and shape.
Project 3's expansion plans
Project 3 has received €179.5 million in funding from the EU's Recovery and Resilience Facility to support post-pandemic economic growth. Headquartered in Zagreb, Croatia, the project also has an R&D presence in the UK, employing around 100 engineers at a new facility near Warwick. The first step is to build a dedicated plant for the robotaxi before launching operations outside Croatia.
What about robotaxi's availability?
Rimac is reportedly in talks with 20 cities across the Middle East and Europe, about offering the service following a pilot scheme in Zagreb. The company plans to debut in Croatia by 2026, followed by Germany and the UK in 2027.