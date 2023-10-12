Kia EV4 arrives with edgy design, will head to production



By Dwaipayan Roy

The car has an SUV-like ground clearance

Kia Motors's EV4 concept, revealed at the company's EV Day event in Seoul, brings a fresh twist to the EV market, which has been largely dominated by SUVs and trucks. This sleek, sporty vehicle takes cues from the now-discontinued Stinger performance sedan and aims to appeal to customers who still favor sedans over crossovers and SUVs. With its eye-catching design and emphasis on performance, the EV4 concept is sure to turn heads.

Design elements inspired by the EV6 crossover

Sporting a design similar to the EV6 crossover, the Kia EV4 concept boasts a lower and slightly smaller profile. However, it retains an almost crossover-like ride height, comparable to vehicles such as the Toyota Crown Hybrid or the Polestar 2. The front end features tall, narrow LED headlights with a "tiger" grille running across the lower end, while the rear section showcases a true hatchback design reminiscent of the Stinger.

Maximizing space with an SUV-like ground clearance

Kia's Design Chief, Karim Habib, highlighted that space was a top priority when creating the EV4 concept. The nearly SUV-like ground clearance allows for increased interior room without compromising the sleek look of a sedan. Habib explained that they aimed to find a way to preserve lower, sleeker cars in the future while still offering utility and practicality.

Innovative climate control and air vent features

The EV4 concept includes a slide-out panel for climate controls that tucks away when not in use. Additionally, it features innovative "pin-style" air vents that can distribute air in unique ways throughout the cabin. As air vents shrink due to larger screens in modern vehicles, this inventive approach seeks to maintain optimal cabin temperature without sacrificing space or aesthetics.

Production plans and availability

While the Kia EV4 concept is set for production, the company is still "studying" whether it will be launched in the US market. Despite the global decline in sedan sales, Kia believes there is still room for captivating sedans like the EV4 concept and aims to cater to customers who prefer sedans over crossovers and SUVs. We do not know if it will arrive in India.