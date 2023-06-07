Auto

Volvo's cheapest EV is also its fastest car to date

Volvo's cheapest EV is also its fastest car to date

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 07, 2023, 06:05 pm 2 min read

Bookings for the Volvo EX30 have started (Photo credit: Volvo)

Swedish automaker Volvo has introduced its EX30 subcompact all-electric SUV. Its bookings are now open in the US. As for the highlights, the car has a futuristic design and a minimalist cabin loaded with tech-based facilities. It is offered with a choice of three electric powertrains and promises a range of over 440km on a single charge.

Why does this story matter?

EX30 marks Volvo's foray into the premium subcompact SUV segment and is the firm's fourth EV.

It is the smallest SUV and electric car from the Swedish marque. With a 0-97km/h acceleration time of mere 3.4 seconds, the vehicle is also the fastest model from the brand.

If the car is introduced in India, the rivalry in the market will be raised.

The car has LED headlights and 19-inch wheels

Volvo EX30 features a lengthy hood, a closed shield grille, Thor's hammer LED headlights with DRLs, and a wide air vent. It is flanked by black pillars, door-mounted ORVMs, muscular wheel arches, and 18/19-inch wheels. A raked windscreen, a window wiper, 'VOLVO' lettering, and connected taillamps with C-shaped ends grace the rear end. Dimensions-wise, it is 4,233mm long and offers a wheelbase of 2,650mm.

It delivers a range of up to 442.5km per charge

Volvo EX30 is offered with a 268hp/343Nm electric motor linked to a 64kWh battery pack, a twin-motor setup (422hp/543Nm) paired to the same battery, and another single-motor powertrain (268hp/343Nm) mated with a 49kWh LFP battery pack (outside the US). The car can sprint from 0-97km/h in just 3.4 seconds and delivers a range of up to 442.5km on a single charge.

A massive soundbar and sunroof are available inside

Volvo EX30 gets a minimalist five-seater cabin, featuring a soundbar covering the entire upper half of the dashboard, ambient lighting, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It also houses a digital key, a sunroof, and a massive freestanding touchscreen infotainment system. Multiple airbags and Park Pilot Assist ensure the safety of the passengers.

Volvo EX30: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Volvo EX30 subcompact SUV carries a starting price tag of $34,950 (around Rs. 29 lakh) and its pre-orders have commenced there. We expect Volvo to introduce the EV in India too.