Volvo's cheapest EV is also its fastest car to date
Swedish automaker Volvo has introduced its EX30 subcompact all-electric SUV. Its bookings are now open in the US. As for the highlights, the car has a futuristic design and a minimalist cabin loaded with tech-based facilities. It is offered with a choice of three electric powertrains and promises a range of over 440km on a single charge.
Why does this story matter?
- EX30 marks Volvo's foray into the premium subcompact SUV segment and is the firm's fourth EV.
- It is the smallest SUV and electric car from the Swedish marque. With a 0-97km/h acceleration time of mere 3.4 seconds, the vehicle is also the fastest model from the brand.
- If the car is introduced in India, the rivalry in the market will be raised.
The car has LED headlights and 19-inch wheels
Volvo EX30 features a lengthy hood, a closed shield grille, Thor's hammer LED headlights with DRLs, and a wide air vent. It is flanked by black pillars, door-mounted ORVMs, muscular wheel arches, and 18/19-inch wheels. A raked windscreen, a window wiper, 'VOLVO' lettering, and connected taillamps with C-shaped ends grace the rear end. Dimensions-wise, it is 4,233mm long and offers a wheelbase of 2,650mm.
It delivers a range of up to 442.5km per charge
Volvo EX30 is offered with a 268hp/343Nm electric motor linked to a 64kWh battery pack, a twin-motor setup (422hp/543Nm) paired to the same battery, and another single-motor powertrain (268hp/343Nm) mated with a 49kWh LFP battery pack (outside the US). The car can sprint from 0-97km/h in just 3.4 seconds and delivers a range of up to 442.5km on a single charge.
A massive soundbar and sunroof are available inside
Volvo EX30 gets a minimalist five-seater cabin, featuring a soundbar covering the entire upper half of the dashboard, ambient lighting, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It also houses a digital key, a sunroof, and a massive freestanding touchscreen infotainment system. Multiple airbags and Park Pilot Assist ensure the safety of the passengers.
Volvo EX30: Pricing and availability
In the US, the Volvo EX30 subcompact SUV carries a starting price tag of $34,950 (around Rs. 29 lakh) and its pre-orders have commenced there. We expect Volvo to introduce the EV in India too.