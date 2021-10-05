Volvo XC60 (facelift) teased in India; to be launched soon

Prior to launch in India, Volvo XC60 (facelift) teased

Swedish automaker Volvo has announced via a teaser that the facelifted XC60 SUV will be launched in India soon. To recall, it made its global debut in March. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a refreshed look and a spacious cabin with loads of technology. In India, it will be fueled by a mild-hybrid petrol powertrain. Here are more details.

The car flaunts a chromed grille and L-shaped taillights

The new Volvo XC60 has a sculpted bonnet, a revised chrome-finished grille, a redesigned bumper, and narrow LED headlamps. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, sharp body lines, and 21-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, L-shaped taillamps, and 'VOLVO' lettering are available on the rear end of the car.

It will run on a 2.0-liter mild-hybrid powertrain

In India, the Volvo XC60 (facelift) is expected to run on a 2.0-liter, in-line, 4-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 48V mild-hybrid system and an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The power figures are yet to be disclosed.

The SUV gets an Android-based touchscreen infotainment console

Volvo XC60 has a 5-seater cabin, featuring faux leather upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, auto climate control, and upgraded cameras as well as sensors for driver-assistance systems. The SUV packs an Android-powered touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Google Maps and Google Play. A 'Digital Services' package is also available. Multiple airbags, automatic braking, a rear-view camera, and crash sensors ensure the passengers' safety.

How much will it cost?

Volvo will announce the pricing and availability details of the new-generation XC60 SUV in India at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a premium over the outgoing model priced at Rs. 60.9 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).