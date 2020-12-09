Swedish automaker Volvo has introduced multiple mild-hybrid and plug-in-hybrid powertrains for its XC60 SUV in Europe, while discontinuing all the conventional engine choices. The new electrified XC60 could be launched in India in 2021. As for the highlights, the car has an eye-catching look and offers an upmarket cabin with a host of safety features. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Volvo XC60: At a glance

Volvo XC60 exhibits an eye-catching look, featuring a blacked-out grille bearing the company's logo, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, and iconic "Thor's Hammer" headlights. The SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels, while the rear section gets twin exhaust tips and L-shaped tail lamps. It has a wheelbase of 2,865mm and a ground clearance of 223mm.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

The Volvo XC60 has a spacious 5-seater cabin with heated seats in the front and back, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV houses a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. For the safety of the passengers, there are six airbags, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, ABS with EBD, and a tire pressure monitoring system.

New powertrains XC60 is now available with four mild-hybrid engines

The Volvo XC60 gets a choice of two mild-hybrid petrol and two mild-hybrid diesel powertrains. They combine a 2.0-liter petrol/diesel engine with a 48V battery, Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS), and an integrated starter generator. The mild-hybrid petrol engine delivers 247hp and 300hp on the B5 and B6 trims, respectively, while the mild-hybrid diesel motor makes 194.3hp (B4 model) and 232hp (B5 trim).

Plug-in models Volvo has also offered new plug-in-hybrid powertrains

The XC60's plug-in-hybrid variants pair a turbocharged 2.0-liter petrol engine with an electric motor fueled by an 11.6kWh battery pack. It can be completely charged in 2.5 hours. The plug-in-hybrid powertrain line-up includes three variants: a 335hp, Recharge Plug-in Hybrid T6, a 384.6hp, Recharge Plug-in Hybrid T8, and the range-topping 399.4hp, Recharge Plug-in Hybrid T8 Polestar Engineered with suspension and brake upgrades.

Information What about the pricing?