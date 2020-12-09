Japanese automaker Nissan has unveiled the 2021 iteration of its KICKS SUV in the US. It is almost similar to the model that was unveiled in Japan earlier this year. As for the highlights, the new KICKS has a sporty design and a feature-rich cabin. Under the hood, it retains the 1.6-liter petrol engine of the outgoing variant. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Nissan KICKS: At a glance

The 2021 Nissan KICKS has a chrome-surrounded 'V-Motion' grille, a sculpted bumper with vertically-placed fog lamp housings, air vents with an X-shaped gloss black insert, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs. The SUV is flanked by a 'floating' roof with integrated roof rails, wheel arches with plastic cladding, and alloy wheels. A refreshed boot lid and boomerang-shaped tail lamps are present on the rear.

Information Power and performance

In the US, the 2021 Nissan KICKS draws power from a 1.6-liter petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 122hp and a peak torque of 155Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV are taken care of by an Xtronic CVT gearbox.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

The 2021 Nissan KICKS has a dual-tone 5-seater cabin with a refreshed dashboard, premium upholstery, repositioned AC vents, and a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls. The SUV packs a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for 'NissanConnect' connectivity suite. For safety, it offers multiple airbags, intelligent cruise control, intelligent rear-view mirror, collision warning, and automatic emergency braking.

Information What about the pricing?