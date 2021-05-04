These Volvo cars have become costlier in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 04, 2021, 04:17 pm

Due to rising input costs, weakening of the Indian currency, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on business, Swedish automaker Volvo has increased the prices of select models such as the XC40, XC60, XC90, and S90. These cars have become costlier by up to Rs. 1-2 lakh.

The 2021 Volvo S60 is unaffected by the price-hike considering it was launched just recently.

Car #1

Volvo XC40: Now priced at Rs. 41.25 lakh

The Volvo XC40 features a muscular bonnet, a cascading grille, a rear spoiler, sleek LED headlights, and designer wheels.

Inside, there are five seats, leather upholstery, cruise control, rear AC vents, a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and multiple airbags for the passengers' safety.

It draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter petrol engine that generates 142hp/300Nm and is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Car #2

Volvo XC60: Now costs Rs. 60.90 lakh

Volvo XC60 has a large chromed grille, a wide air vent, slim LED headlamps with DRLs, side-steppers, and multi-spoke wheels.

It has a 5-seater cabin with ventilated seats, cruise control, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and multiple airbags to ensure the passengers' safety.

The car is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine that makes 232hp/480Nm and is paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Car #3

Volvo S90: Now priced at Rs. 60.90 lakh

The Volvo S90 has a sloping roofline, a chrome-finished grille, a wide air vent, LED headlamps, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

The four-wheeler offers a 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, cruise control, a touchscreen infotainment console, and six airbags for the passengers' safety.

It is fueled by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine that churns out 190hp/400Nm and is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Car #4

Volvo XC90: Now costs Rs. 88.90 lakh

The Volvo XC90 sports a chrome-finished grille, roof rails, rear spoiler, designer wheels, and sleek headlights.

The vehicle has a spacious cabin with ventilated seats, auto climate control, multiple airbags, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel.

It runs on a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter twin-turbo petrol engine that makes 400hp/640Nm and is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox for handling the transmission duties.