At the digital premiere of the S60 (facelift) in India, Volvo shared a teaser of the S90 (facelift), confirming that the luxury sedan will be launched in the country sometime in 2021. The upcoming facelifted S90 will have a clean and minimalist design, a feature-rich, upmarket cabin, and a hybrid powertrain - similar to the international variant. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Volvo S90: At a glance

The facelifted Volvo S90 will have an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a chrome-finished vertical slat grille, a new bumper, and the iconic "Thor's Hammer" LED headlights. The car will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. On the rear side, it will have 'Volvo' lettering, a 'T8 AWD Recharge' badge, and C-shaped LED tail lamps.

Information Power and performance

Like the international model, the India-bound S90 (facelift) is likely to get a hybrid powertrain setup, which includes a 320hp/400Nm 2.0-liter petrol mill and an 87hp/240Nm electric motor. Transmission duties will be handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors How will the cabin look like?

The Volvo S90 (facelift) will have a 5-seater cabin, featuring a head-up display, a Bowers and Wilkins surround sound system, an advanced air cleaner, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It will house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For safety, the sedan will get multiple airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, a blind spot monitoring system, and cross-traffic assist.

Information What about the pricing?