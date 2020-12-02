Japanese automaker Suzuki has finally unveiled its SV650 cafe racer motorcycle for the year 2021. As for the highlights, the tourer has an eye-catching look, a digital instrument console, and a halogen headlamp. It is powered by a Euro 5-compliant 645cc V-twin engine that we saw on the recently-launched V-Strom 650XT. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Suzuki SV650: At a glance

The 2021 Suzuki SV650 has an exposed design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and 5-spoke alloy wheels. It packs a digital instrument console, a rounded halogen headlight, and an LED taillight. The company has also introduced an SV650X variant, which gets a gold-colored trellis frame, dropped clip-on bars, a headlight cowl, and a dual-tone ribbed seat.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Suzuki SV650 draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 645cc, DOHC, V-twin, liquid-cooled engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates 72hp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 64Nm at 8,100rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Suzuki SV650 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with ABS for improved handling. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the cafe racer bike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a link-type coil spring with adjustable pre-load on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?