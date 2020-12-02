Japanese automaker Nissan has finally launched its Magnite SUV in India. It is up for grabs in four trim options: XE, XL, XV High, and XV Premium. As for the highlights, the Magnite has an eye-catching look and a feature-loaded cabin with a host of safety provisions. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Nissan Magnite: At a glance

Nissan Magnite is based on the Common Module Family (CMF)-A+ platform. It has a large octagonal grille with chrome brackets and silvered skid plates. For lighting, there are sleek LED projector headlights, L-shaped LED DRLs, and wrap-around LED tail lamps. The SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, beefy claddings, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

Nissan Magnite offers a 5-seater cabin with push-button start, automatic climate control, and cruise control. The SUV also houses a 7-inch instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. An optional 'Tech Pack,' available with XV and XV Premium trims, adds features like JBL speakers, ambient lighting, a wireless smartphone charger, air purifier, and puddle lamps.

Information Power and performance

Nissan Magnite gets two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated petrol mill that generates 71hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbocharged unit that makes 99hp/160Nm or 99hp/152Nm, depending on the tuning. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.

Road safety What are the safety features available on the Magnite?

To ensure the safety of the passengers, the Nissan Magnite SUV comes with dual airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, ABS with EBD, seat belt reminder, and anti-roll bar. Other provisions like Traction Control System (TCS), remote key-less entry, window defogger, ISOFIX child seat mounts, Hill Start Assist (HAS), and Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA) are also on offer.

Information How much does it cost?