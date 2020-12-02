-
02 Dec 2020
Nissan Magnite SUV launched in India at Rs. 5 lakh
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Auto
Japanese automaker Nissan has finally launched its Magnite SUV in India. It is up for grabs in four trim options: XE, XL, XV High, and XV Premium.
As for the highlights, the Magnite has an eye-catching look and a feature-loaded cabin with a host of safety provisions.
It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
Nissan Magnite: At a glance
Nissan Magnite is based on the Common Module Family (CMF)-A+ platform. It has a large octagonal grille with chrome brackets and silvered skid plates. For lighting, there are sleek LED projector headlights, L-shaped LED DRLs, and wrap-around LED tail lamps.
The SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, beefy claddings, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.
Interiors
How does the cabin look like?
Nissan Magnite offers a 5-seater cabin with push-button start, automatic climate control, and cruise control. The SUV also houses a 7-inch instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
An optional 'Tech Pack,' available with XV and XV Premium trims, adds features like JBL speakers, ambient lighting, a wireless smartphone charger, air purifier, and puddle lamps.
Information
Power and performance
Nissan Magnite gets two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated petrol mill that generates 71hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbocharged unit that makes 99hp/160Nm or 99hp/152Nm, depending on the tuning. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.
Road safety
What are the safety features available on the Magnite?
To ensure the safety of the passengers, the Nissan Magnite SUV comes with dual airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, ABS with EBD, seat belt reminder, and anti-roll bar.
Other provisions like Traction Control System (TCS), remote key-less entry, window defogger, ISOFIX child seat mounts, Hill Start Assist (HAS), and Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA) are also on offer.
Information
How much does it cost?
Nissan Magnite starts at Rs. 4.99 lakh for the XE model and goes up to Rs. 9.35 lakh for the top-tier XV Premium variant (both prices, ex-showroom). Notably, these are introductory prices and are valid for customers who book the car before December 31, 2020.