2022 Volkswagen T-Roc R previewed in spy images: Details here

Sep 14, 2021

German automaker Volkswagen should unveil the facelifted version of its T-Roc R car in 2022. In the latest development, a test mule of the car with minimal camouflage has been spied testing on the roads, revealing important design details. The spy shots indicate that the four-wheeler will have a mono-slat grille, sleeker headlights, and Y-spoked wheels. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have LED headlights and four exhaust tips

The new T-Roc R will have a sculpted bonnet, a wide single-slat grille, a large air dam, and narrow LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and Y-spoked alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights with restyled graphics, repositioned R emblem, a window wiper, and quad exhaust tips will grace the rear section of the four-wheeler.

Information

It might be fueled by a 300hp, 2.0-liter engine

The new Volkswagen T-Roc R is likely to run on a 2.0-liter, turbocharged TSI engine that generates 300hp/400Nm and will be linked to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. The car should hit a top speed of 249km/h and accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds.

Interiors

It will get heated seats and multiple airbags for safety

The new Volkswagen T-Roc R is likely to have a spacious 5-seater cabin with heated front seats, parking sensors, auto climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The safety of the passengers should be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera. It will also pack a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.

Information

Volkswagen T-Roc R: Availability

Volkswagen will announce details related to the pricing and availability of the T-Roc R (facelift) at the time of its launch. However, the performance-oriented four-wheeler's debut in India seems unlikely.