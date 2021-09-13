Cheaper variant of Royal Enfield Himalayan bike spied on test

Royal Enfield is expected to launch an affordable variant of its Himalayan adventure motorbike in India in the coming days. Now, a test mule of the two-wheeler has been found testing on the roads, revealing its important design elements. The images suggest that it will have a 19-inch front wheel, a single-piece seat, and no windscreen as well as a subframe. Here's more.

The bike will have spoked wheels and Tripper Navigation support

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan will have a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, an upswept exhaust, and a rounded headlight as well as mirrors. However, it will miss out on a windshield. The bike will pack a single-pod digital instrument cluster with Tripper Navigation support, a halogen headlamp, and an LED taillight. It will ride on wire-spoked wheels.

It should run on a 24hp, 411cc engine

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan is likely to run on a BS6-compliant 411cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 24hp at 6,500rpm and a peak torque of 32Nm at 4,000-4,500rpm.

It will get telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the new Royal Enfield Himalayan will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle should be taken care of telescopic forks on the front end and a mono-shock unit with linkage on the rear end.

How much will it cost?

Royal Enfield will reveal the pricing and availability details of the new variant of the Himalayan motorbike soon. However, it should cost less than the standard model which starts at Rs. 2.10 lakh (ex-showroom).