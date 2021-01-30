-
Royal Enfield debuts in Japanese market with five modelsLast updated on Jan 30, 2021, 02:20 pm
-
India's leading motorcycle manufacturing company Royal Enfield has expanded its operations by setting foot into the Japanese market.
The company has opened its first showroom in Tokyo, and will offer five models there - Bullet 500, Classic 500, Himalayan, Interceptor 650, and Continental GT 650.
It will not only house motorcycles but also apparel, accessories, and provision for service.
Here are more details.
-
-
Bike #1
Royal Enfield Bullet 500
-
The Royal Enfield Bullet 500 sits on a single downtube frame with a naked-street design, a rounded headlamp, and spoked wheels.
It is powered by a BS4-compliant 499cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled engine that makes 27.17hp power and 41.3Nm of torque.
It offers disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS.
The model has been discontinued in India.
-
Bike #2
Royal Enfield Classic 500
-
The Royal Enfield Classic 500 has a single-seat, with a digital instrument console, rounded headlamp, and a kerb weight of 194 kg.
It is powered by a BS4-compliant 499cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled engine that makes 27.17hp power and 41.3Nm of torque.
The cruiser bike offers safety provisions including front and rear disc brakes and dual-channel ABS.
It has also been discontinued in India.
-
Bike #3
Royal Enfield Himalayan
-
The Royal Enfield Himalayan sits on a split cradle frame and offers a rounded headlight and spoked wheels wrapped in off-road friendly tires.
The motorcycle draws power from a BS6-compliant 411cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 24.5hp of power and 32Nm torque.
There are disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for ensuring the safety of the passengers.
-
Bike #4
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
-
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is built on a tubular, double-cradle frame, and offers a naked street look, featuring a bulbous headlamp, and alloy wheels as optional.
The bike is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for passengers' safety.
It runs on a BS6-compliant 648cc air-cooled engine that generates a maximum power/torque of 46.9hp/52Nm.
-
Bike #5
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
-
Lastly, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 has an eye-catching design, featuring a bulbous headlamp, dual exhausts, and spoked wheels.
Under the hood, it packs a BS6-compliant 648cc air- and oil-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 46.9hp and a peak torque of 52Nm.
To ensure the passengers' safety, the motorcycle offers disc brakes on both the wheels along with dual-channel ABS.