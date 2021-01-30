Last updated on

Last updated on Jan 30, 2021, 02:20 pm

India's leading motorcycle manufacturing company Royal Enfield has expanded its operations by setting foot into the Japanese market. The company has opened its first showroom in Tokyo, and will offer five models there - Bullet 500, Classic 500, Himalayan, Interceptor 650, and Continental GT 650. It will not only house motorcycles but also apparel, accessories, and provision for service. Here are more details.

Bike #1 Royal Enfield Bullet 500

The Royal Enfield Bullet 500 sits on a single downtube frame with a naked-street design, a rounded headlamp, and spoked wheels. It is powered by a BS4-compliant 499cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled engine that makes 27.17hp power and 41.3Nm of torque. It offers disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. The model has been discontinued in India.

Bike #2 Royal Enfield Classic 500

The Royal Enfield Classic 500 has a single-seat, with a digital instrument console, rounded headlamp, and a kerb weight of 194 kg. It is powered by a BS4-compliant 499cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled engine that makes 27.17hp power and 41.3Nm of torque. The cruiser bike offers safety provisions including front and rear disc brakes and dual-channel ABS. It has also been discontinued in India.

Bike #3 Royal Enfield Himalayan

The Royal Enfield Himalayan sits on a split cradle frame and offers a rounded headlight and spoked wheels wrapped in off-road friendly tires. The motorcycle draws power from a BS6-compliant 411cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 24.5hp of power and 32Nm torque. There are disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for ensuring the safety of the passengers.

Bike #4 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is built on a tubular, double-cradle frame, and offers a naked street look, featuring a bulbous headlamp, and alloy wheels as optional. The bike is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for passengers' safety. It runs on a BS6-compliant 648cc air-cooled engine that generates a maximum power/torque of 46.9hp/52Nm.

Bike #5 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650