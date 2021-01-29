-
2022 Audi A8 sedan found testing, key design details revealedLast updated on Jan 29, 2021, 07:51 pm
German automaker Audi is expected to unveiled the facelifted iteration of its A8 sedan sometime later this year.
In the latest development, a partially camouflaged test mule of the car has been found testing, revealing its key design highlights.
As per the pictures, it will come with a blacked-out grille, an updated front bumper, and a refreshed lighting setup.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
2022 Audi A8: At a glance
The 2022 Audi A8 will have an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a refreshed blacked-out grille with intricate patterns, a revised bumper, and sleek headlights with LED DRLs. A lengthy taillight with a new lighting pattern will be there on the rear.
On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, designer alloy wheels, and chrome garnish around the windows.
Information
Power and performance
Powertrain details of the 2022 Audi A8 are unknown right now. For reference, in India, the current-generation model draws power from a BS6-compliant 3.0-liter V6 petrol engine that makes 335hp/500Nm. The motor is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
No details pertaining to the interiors of the new Audi A8 are available. However, it should offer a luxurious cabin with automatic climate control, electrically-adjustable leather seats, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
It should pack a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity features. Multiple airbags, a tire pressure monitor, and a 360-degree-view camera will also be available.
Information
What about the pricing?
The pricing and availability details of the 2022 Audi A8 sedan will be revealed at the time of launch later this year. However, in India, it should carry a significant premium over the current-generation model, which costs Rs. 1.56 crore (ex-showroom, New Delhi).