German automaker Audi is expected to unveiled the facelifted iteration of its A8 sedan sometime later this year. In the latest development, a partially camouflaged test mule of the car has been found testing, revealing its key design highlights. As per the pictures, it will come with a blacked-out grille, an updated front bumper, and a refreshed lighting setup. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2022 Audi A8: At a glance

The 2022 Audi A8 will have an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a refreshed blacked-out grille with intricate patterns, a revised bumper, and sleek headlights with LED DRLs. A lengthy taillight with a new lighting pattern will be there on the rear. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, designer alloy wheels, and chrome garnish around the windows.

Information Power and performance

Powertrain details of the 2022 Audi A8 are unknown right now. For reference, in India, the current-generation model draws power from a BS6-compliant 3.0-liter V6 petrol engine that makes 335hp/500Nm. The motor is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

No details pertaining to the interiors of the new Audi A8 are available. However, it should offer a luxurious cabin with automatic climate control, electrically-adjustable leather seats, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It should pack a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity features. Multiple airbags, a tire pressure monitor, and a 360-degree-view camera will also be available.

Information What about the pricing?