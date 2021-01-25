Production of the 2021 Ducati SuperSport 950, which was unveiled in November last year, has commenced. It should make its Indian debut in the second quarter of this year. As for the highlights, the motorcycle has a Panigale V4-inspired look, packs an all-LED lighting setup, and comes with many electronic aids. It runs on a Euro 5-compliant 937cc, Testastretta L-Twin engine. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Ducati SuperSport 950: At a glance

The 2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 features a muscular fuel tank, stubby dual exhausts, sporty fairings with air vents, golden-colored front forks, and a raised windscreen. It packs a 4.3-inch TFT display and an all-LED lighting setup. There is also an S variant that gets White and Red paintwork, passenger seat cowl, a single-sided aluminium swingarm, and red stripes on the alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 937cc, Testastretta L-Twin engine that generates 108.59hp of maximum power at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 93Nm at 6,500rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

Ducati SuperSport 950 is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with wheelie control, traction control, cornering ABS, and three riding modes. Suspension duties on the SuperSport 950 are handled by 43mm Marzocchi upside-down front forks and a Sachs-sourced rear mono-shock. Meanwhile, the S variant gets 48mm Ohlins inverted forks on the front and an Ohlins mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information What about the pricing?