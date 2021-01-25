Ahead of its global premiere, German automaker BMW Motorrad has teased its i4 electric sedan. It is in the final phase of testing and shall be the first fully-electric powered 4-door Gran Coupé. The car will focus on the spontaneous power delivery of the electric motor coupled with controllable handling, improved cornering dynamics, optimized traction, and balanced ride comfort. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors BMW i4: At a glance

The BMW i4 will have a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, the company's signature kidney grille, a wide air dam, and sleek headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, and large wheels. The car's movement will be highly precise and agile, thanks to its long wheelbase, low center of gravity, weight balance, wide track widths, and high torsional rigidity.

Information Power and performance

The BMW i4 will draw power from an electric powertrain with model-specific damper technology that will generate a maximum power of 523hp. It shall sprint from 0-100km/h in just four seconds and will be able to deliver a range of up to 600km per charge.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Not much is known regarding the interiors of the BMW i4. However, it should have a spacious cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It should house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. There should be multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera to ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information What about availability?