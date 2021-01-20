-
Skoda Rapid Rider sedan reintroduced; prices of select variants hikedLast updated on Jan 20, 2021, 11:20 am
-
Skoda has reintroduced the Rapid sedan's entry-level Rider variant in India.
The trim comes with features like auto climate control and dual front airbags. It runs on a 1.0-liter TSI turbo-petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
Separately, prices of select variants like Rider Plus manual and automatic, Ambition automatic, and Onyx automatic have been hiked by Rs. 20,000.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Exteriors
Skoda Rapid: At a glance
-
The Skoda Rapid has an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a chrome-surrounded grille with vertical slats, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, sleek headlights, as well as wrap-around taillamps.
On the sides, the car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,552mm and a ground clearance of 116mm.
-
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
-
The Skoda Rapid has a 5-seater cabin with leatherette seats, auto climate control, power windows, rear AC vents, and a 3-spoke power steering wheel.
The sedan packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, there are twin airbags, crash sensors, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and a rear-view camera.
-
Information
Power and performance
-
The Skoda Rapid is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter TSI turbo-petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 108.6hp and a peak torque of 175Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic unit.
-
Pocket-pinch
What about the pricing?
-
Skoda Rapid starts at Rs. 7.79 lakh for the Rider model and goes up to Rs. 13.29 lakh for Monte Carlo automatic variant.
Meanwhile, the Rider Plus manual and automatic are now priced at Rs. 8.19 lakh and Rs. 9.69 lakh, respectively. The Rapid Ambition automatic costs Rs. 11.49 lakh and the Onyx automatic is priced at Rs. 11.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, India).