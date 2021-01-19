-
Ahead of launch, 2021 Audi Q5 (facelift) SUV spied testingLast updated on Jan 19, 2021, 07:42 pm
-
German automaker Audi's facelifted Q5 SUV, which made its global debut in June 2020, should be launched in India this year.
In the latest development, a test mule of the car has been spied testing on the roads, revealing its key design highlights.
As per the images, it will have a chrome-finished octagonal grille and refreshed bumpers.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Exteriors
Audi Q5 (facelift): At a glance
-
The facelifted Audi Q5 will have a sporty design, featuring a chrome-finished octagonal grille, a muscular bonnet, new fog lamp housings, and revamped bumpers.
On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
The SUV will get Matrix LED headlights as optional and OLED taillamps connected by a chrome trim on the rear side.
-
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
-
The Audi Q5 (facelift) will have a 5-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, 3-zone auto climate control, a head-up display, adjustable leather seats, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
The car will house a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for connected car technology.
For safety, it will have six airbags, ABS with EBD, and crash sensors.
-
Power
Power and performance
-
In India, the Audi Q5 (facelift) will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter TFSI petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 245hp and a peak torque of 370Nm.
The motor will come mated to a 7-speed S-Tronic DCT gearbox and a Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The car is likely to offer a mild-hybrid setup for improved fuel efficiency and better torque output.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
In India, the facelifted Audi Q5 will be launched soon. It should sport a price-figure of around Rs. 55 lakh (ex-showroom). Once here, it will take on rivals such as BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC.