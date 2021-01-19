German automaker Audi's facelifted Q5 SUV, which made its global debut in June 2020, should be launched in India this year. In the latest development, a test mule of the car has been spied testing on the roads, revealing its key design highlights. As per the images, it will have a chrome-finished octagonal grille and refreshed bumpers. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Audi Q5 (facelift): At a glance

The facelifted Audi Q5 will have a sporty design, featuring a chrome-finished octagonal grille, a muscular bonnet, new fog lamp housings, and revamped bumpers. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. The SUV will get Matrix LED headlights as optional and OLED taillamps connected by a chrome trim on the rear side.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Audi Q5 (facelift) will have a 5-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, 3-zone auto climate control, a head-up display, adjustable leather seats, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The car will house a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for connected car technology. For safety, it will have six airbags, ABS with EBD, and crash sensors.

Power Power and performance

In India, the Audi Q5 (facelift) will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter TFSI petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 245hp and a peak torque of 370Nm. The motor will come mated to a 7-speed S-Tronic DCT gearbox and a Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The car is likely to offer a mild-hybrid setup for improved fuel efficiency and better torque output.

