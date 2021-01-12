Prior to its debut in the EQS electric sedan, Mercedes-Benz has revealed its MBUX Hyperscreen. It is the biggest ever display to be mounted in the company's cars and measures at a staggering 56.0-inch. Running end-to-end horizontally across the dashboard, it looks and feels like a single unit, but actually holds three separate screens below a thin glass coat. Here are more details.

Design MBUX Hyperscreen: At a glance

The Hyperscreen is a curved glass that offers three display zones- driver (12.3-inch), center display (17.7-inch), and a 12.3-inch screen for the front passenger. If the front passenger seat is vacant, the screen shows a decorative pattern, giving a one-piece effect to the dashboard. Silver-finished aircon vents are integrated on both sides of the panel. Also, ambient lighting gives the console a floating effect.

Quote 'We have reached a new level of MBUX'

"With our MBUX Hyperscreen, a design vision becomes reality. We merge technology with design in a fascinating way that offers the customer unprecedented ease of use. We love simplicity, we have reached a new level of MBUX," said Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer, Daimler Group.

Hardware What are its technical specifications and features?

The MBUX has an octa-core CPU, 24GB of RAM, and a memory bandwidth of 46.4Gbps. It also packs a multifunctional camera and a light sensor that adapts brightness as per ambient conditions. Based on user behavior and requirement, the Hyperscreen intelligently suggests functions. Some of the frequently used features like navigation and media are placed at the center console for easy access.

Timeline MBUX console was first introduced in 2018

To recall, Mercedes-Benz had introduced the MBUX system for the first time in 2018 when it debuted in the A-Class sedan. Over the years, the system has been tweaked and modified to meet user needs. The most recent version of the MBUX system includes a 12.8-inch OLED display. It occupies the center space in the all-new S-Class sedan.

Electric car Meanwhile, here's what to expect from the Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan