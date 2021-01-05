BMW's M division has had considerable success with its line-up of fast SUVs as performance SUVs gain popularity thanks to their versatile nature. The German automaker is once again attracting motorheads with the flagship X5 M Competition in India. It promises a supercar-like performance while offering a luxurious cabin and the practicality of an SUV. Here's our review.

Exteriors BMW X5 M Competition: At a glance

Compared to the standard X5, the M Competition model is a lot more aggressive looking and has M specific design touches. The kidney grille is painted in Gloss Black while the front bumper is upgraded with larger air intakes for better aerodynamics. The X5 M Competition also gets sporty elements like twin exhaust pipes, double-arm wing mirrors and 'M' lightweight alloy wheels.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Step inside and you have a driver-focused cabin with M specific seats and a lot of carbon fiber, which elevates the overall ambience. Standard equipment includes a 12.3-inch infotainment console, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging feature, a head-up display, 4-zone climate control and a Harman Kardon audio system. In terms of space, the X5 M Competition is a 5-seater with ample legroom and headroom.

Under the hood Power and performance

Powering the X5 M competition is a 4.4-liter, twin-turbo, V8 petrol engine that develops 625hp/750Nm. The motor comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox along with a rear-biased four-wheel-drive-system. Performance is uncompromising. It can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 3.8 seconds and reach a top-speed of 290km/h. This makes it one of the fastest SUVs in the world and at par with some supercars.

Ride and handling How does it perform on the road?

The X5 M competition gets M specific upgrades to the chassis and suspension along with configurable settings for the engine, gearbox and exhaust. The handling is excellent for an SUV with hardly any body roll and the steering wheel is extremely responsive as well as accurate. The wider tires also help in better cornering while the braking efficiency is confidence inducing.

Our verdict Is it worth your money?