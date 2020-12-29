French automaker Groupe PSA is expected to launch the Peugeot 208 hatchback in India in the coming months. In the latest development, a test mule of the upcoming car has been spied testing on the roads, revealing its key design highlights. As per the pictures, it will have a mesh-type grille, a sloping bonnet, swept-back headlights, and steel wheels. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Peugeot 208: At a glance Credits:

The Peugeot 208 will have a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a trapezoidal grille with mesh pattern, and swept-back projector headlights. On the sides, the hatchback will be flanked by black-out B-pillars, sleek ORVMs, and steel wheels. A boot-mounted number plate slot, window wiper, and taillamps will grace the rear section of the vehicle.

Information Power and performance

Groupe PSA has not revealed the powertrain details of the India-specific Peugeot 208. However, it is likely to draw power from a 1.2-liter, turbo-petrol engine that makes 108.4hp of power and 205Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

No details regarding the interiors of the Peugeot 208 are currently available. However, it should offer a spacious 5-seater cabin with auto climate control and a multifunctional steering wheel. The car should also house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, it is likely to offer multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and parking sensors.

Information What about the pricing?