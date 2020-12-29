CFMoto has revealed Cyber Concept as its first electric scooter. It should go into production next year for the Chinese market. The vehicle comes with features like voice control and a 360-degree collision warning system. It is powered by a "Cobra" powertrain which offers a range of around 130km and an impressive top-speed of 110km/h. Here's our roundup.

Design CFMoto Cyber Concept: At a glance

The CFMoto Cyber Concept has a futuristic design, featuring a headlamp-mounted apron, a single seat, and taillights on both sides of the body. There is also ample legroom for the rider. The vehicle packs a GPS-enabled instrument console with smartphone connectivity and offers features like remote diagnostics, voice control, as well as a key-less system for remote locking/unlocking.

Power Power and performance

The Cyber Concept is powered by a "Cobra" powertrain that comprises an IP67-certified, water-cooled, electric motor and a 4kWh Lithium-ion battery. The setup makes 13.41hp/213Nm. The battery can be charged up to 80% in 30 minutes and is capable of 2,500 charges (3,00,000km). The scooter delivers a range of 130km/charge, can sprint from 0-50km/h in 2.9 seconds, and has a top-speed of 110km/h.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

The CFMoto Cyber Concept is equipped with Brembo disc brakes on both the front and the rear wheels, along with ABS, a 360-degree collision warning system, and a Bosch traction control system. Three riding modes, namely, Eco, Street, and Sports, are also on offer. Meanwhile, to offer better control, the electric scooter comes with a CFMoto-developed variable damping suspension setup.

Information Prices to be announced in 2021