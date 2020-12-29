Last updated on Dec 29, 2020, 12:10 am
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Japanese automaker Suzuki has launched the 2021 GSX-S750 motorbike in the US. It is offered in two trims: ABS and non-ABS.
The former comes in Pearl Brilliant White and Champion Yellow No. 2 colors, while the latter is up for grabs in shades of Metallic Oort Gray No. 3 and Glass Sparkle Black. However, there are no mechanical and feature changes.
Here's our roundup.
The 2021 Suzuki GSX-S750 has a muscular look, featuring split-style seats, a sloping fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, golden-colored front forks, and a single-pod headlamp with sleek DRLs.
The bike packs an LCD instrument panel, a halogen headlight, an LED taillamp, and rides on designer alloy wheels.
It has a kerb weight of 215kg and a ground clearance of 135mm.
The 2021 Suzuki GSX-S750 draws power from a Euro-4 compliant 749cc, in-line, four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 113hp and 81Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
To ensure the rider's safety, the 2021 Suzuki GSX-S750 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with ABS (optional) and a switchable traction control system for improved handling on the roads.
The suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by inverted KYB forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
In the US, the ABS variant of the 2021 Suzuki GSX-S750 carries a price-tag of $8,899 (roughly Rs. 6.55 lakh). Meanwhile, the non-ABS model costs $8,499 (approximately Rs. 6.26 lakh). No details regarding its availability in India are currently available.
