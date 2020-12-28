German automaker Mercedes-Benz will unveil the 2022 version of its C-Class sedan soon. In the latest development, a partially camouflaged test mule of the upcoming model has been spotted testing on the roads, revealing its design aspects. As per the pictures, it will have a sloping roofline, a blacked-out grille, and sleek headlights. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class: At a glance

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class will have an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, an enlarged grille, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlights. The sedan will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and chrome garnish around the windows. As for the dimensions, it should have a wheelbase of 2,840mm and a ground clearance of 157mm.

Information Power and performance

At present, the powertrain details of the 2022 C-Class are unclear. For reference, the current-generation model is offered with a 2.0-liter diesel engine that makes 194hp/400Nm and a 4.0-liter petrol mill that generates 476hp/650Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

No details regarding the interiors of the 2022 C-Class are currently available. However, it should have a 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, leather seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The sedan will also pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. All standard safety features, including multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera should be available.

Information What about the pricing?