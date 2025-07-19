Will Mitchell Owen will make his Australia debut against WI? 

Mitchell Owen, the Tasmanian all-rounder, is yet to get a confirmation on his potential Australian debut in the Caribbean this week. The 23-year-old was recently named in Australia 's squad for a five-match T20 series against West Indies starting Monday. Owen, who has been one of the most sought-after players in T20 cricket after his explosive 39-ball century in January's Big Bash League final, is likely to bat in the middle order if given a chance.

Career progression Owen's journey across global T20 leagues Owen's impressive performance in the Big Bash League final helped Hobart Hurricanes clinch their first title. He has since played in South Africa's SA20, Pakistan Super League, Indian Premier League, and Major League Cricket (MLC) in the US. Earlier this month, Owen was named MLC's most valuable player for the 2025 season after scoring 313 runs at a strike rate of 194.40 and taking 14 wickets for Washington Freedom.

Statement Owen is ready to go Though Owen's T20I debut is far from confirmed, he is ready to grasp the potential opportunity. "All that experience has made me quite clear on my game plan, and that breeds a bit of confidence," Owen told reporters in Kingston on Friday. "If given the opportunity, I'm good to go and ready to go."

Performance stats Owen's T20 stats in 2025 Owen has had a stellar run in T20 cricket this year. He scored 452 runs at an average of 45.20 and a strike rate of 203.60 in the Big Bash League (BBL) over 11 innings. However, his performance was not as impressive in other leagues such as SA20 (14 runs at an average of 4.66), PSL (102 runs at an average of 14.57), IPL (0 runs) and MLC (313 runs at an average of 28.45).